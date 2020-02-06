KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan, one of the area’s largest employers, is hosting a hiring fair 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the hospital’s front revolving door lobby. Individuals seeking part-time or full-time employment are encouraged to attend.
Current openings include nurses (both RNs and LPNs), certified nursing assistants, pharmacy, surgery and sterile processing techs, paramedics, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff, among others.
At the event, Good Samaritan staff will answer questions and provide information regarding job duties, benefits and incentives including paid vacation, retirement savings, vision, medical and dental insurance, sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement.
On-the-spot interviews will take place. Participants may walk-in or apply online in advance. Applicants should bring a resumé and any license and/or certification information of interest.
Open positions, job applications, benefits and incentives may be found online at www.chihealth.com/careers.