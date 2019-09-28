KEARNEY — Two Kearney leaders are the newest members of the GROW Nebraska Board of Directors.
According to a Grow Nebraska press release, Kristi Gargan, marketing director at Buzz’s Marine; and Kirsti Schack, retail manager at First National Bank Kearney Branch, will now serve on the statewide GROW Nebraska board.
Gargan, who is the marketing director at Buzz’s Marine, worked for GROW Nebraska for eight months before returning to her job at Buzz’s Marine.
Besides GROW Nebraska, Gargan also has served as a Make-A-Wish volunteer, Make-A-Wish Granter and Make-A-Wish Friends Council Member since 2011.
A passion for small businesses and entrepreneurs led Schack, retail manager at First National Bank Kearney Branch, to become involved as a new board member of GROW Nebraska.
She has worked in various roles at the Kearney bank for the past 15 years and has served as the branch manager for eight years. She will serve as the co-treasurer on the GROW Nebraska Board of Directors.
GROW Nebraska is a non-profit organization that helps entrepreneurs get the resources they need to live anywhere in Nebraska and make a sustainable living.
