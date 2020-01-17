KEARNEY — One of Kearney’s theaters closed earlier this month.
General Manager Bobby Wilson said he closed the Hilltop 4 movie theater at the mall at the first of the year so he could focus more on his other theater — Kearney Cinema 8 — at 300 S. Third Ave.
Kearney Cinema 8 was better attended than the Hilltop 4 Theater and its four screens, Wilson said.
Additionally, Wilson has invested his time and money into repairing Kearney Cinema 8 after it sustained damage on July 9 when south Kearney was inundated with floodwaters.
“We’re still focusing on the flood damage (and) getting some things done there. But we plan on adding some new amenities there,” said Wilson, who will announce the plans for the amenities after he finishes repairs to the south Kearney theater and its eight screens.
Kearney Cinema 8 was closed for about two months while he replaced drywall and insulation, he said. Now he is replacing carpet on the walls, finishing trim work and updating the party room.
“It’s mainly cosmetic now,” he said.
Wilson said he leased the Hilltop 4 space, which is located on the northeast corner of Hilltop Mall, from mall owner Dial Companies. A representative from Dial said it already has shown the Hilltop 4 space to other theater operators and retail concepts.
