HOLDREGE — Erin Sandy knew if she was ever going to expand her women’s clothing store, The 308 Boutique, she would have to have the right person to manage the business.
Sandy opened her boutique in 2014 in Holdrege, and she always had a feeling there was going to be more to it than just the Holdrege location.
“I’ve always had it as a dream or a deep-down thing that I know there is more to this than our Holdrege spot. But I’ve always said you have to have the perfect person to run it. More so than the perfect location, you have to have that person. Someone who could be Erin there,” she said.
Five years ago, she met Leah Leonard, who managed a boutique in Omaha.
“She checked me out that day, and I handed her a card and I said, ‘If you ever decide to do anything different, call me,” Sandy said.
The pair kept in touch on Facebook and would reach out to each other periodically. They began chatting a year and a half ago about how Leonard wanted to get back into the retail business. Leonard began looking into commercial real estate in the Omaha area and would send links of locations to Sandy.
“None of them did it for me. I was like I don’t want to be right in the middle of all the Omaha boutiques. There is so much competition,” Sandy explained. “(In) January of 2019, she sent me that last link and it was a rendering picture of the brand-new space that was going in Elkhorn. I was like, this is it. It feels different.”
Sandy and her husband traveled to Omaha that weekend to meet with Leonard and her husband, and the rest is history, Sandy said with a laugh.
Construction began on the Elkhorn store in June. While they encountered some delays, The 308 Boutique Elkhorn opened its doors Sept. 13 with Leonard at the helm as its store manager.
The store in Holdrege has a rustic feel while the Elkhorn location is more modern.
“It was a whole different feel in here with a brand-new construction: crisp white, 22-foot ceilings. I knew just being in Elkhorn it’s a little bit different ... and I wanted a more modern vibe,” Sandy said.
The new store features light wood floors, open ceilings and white walls. Both stores feature themes that let customers know they are shopping at the 308.
“I still wanted to make (customers) feel like if you were from home that you still have the 308 vibe. All of the piping. We have the denim wall ... the shoe ladder (but) only more modern. ‘The Pretty Things Inside’ (logo) is for sure on the back (wall),” she said.
Since its opening, The 308 Boutique Elkhorn has had more than 2,000 people come through its doors, but it’s been a learning curve to attract customers to the new store in a new strip mall, Sandy said. Social media plays a huge role in attracting customers to the store.
“My big thing right now, we are partnering with the social influencers and fashion bloggers (in Omaha). Fashion bloggers and influencers is huge down there. They have them, and they are doing well and they are growing and they are addictive and they are so fun,” Sandy said.
Sandy strives to keep things different and fresh by providing events such as Brows and Bubbly, which featured free eyebrow consults and shaping. Other events have featured a mechanical bull and an escape room. Customers also have the opportunity to have private shopping parties or closet consults at each store.
“We have to make it a different experience. We have a keg on tap in Elkhorn. For that mom or that husband, offer him a beer. It’s just a different thing we can do,” Sandy said.