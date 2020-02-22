KEARNEY — For Chuanyao ‘Yao’ Zheng, a meal at Hunan Chinese Restaurant is like a trip home to Shanghai.
At Hunan she can enjoy eggplant and pork, lamb with green onions or — for the days she’s not eating meat — vegetarian tofu and green beans.
If Zheng’s favorites sound unfamiliar to American fans of Chinese food, it’s because they are authentic Chinese cooking. Those dishes and others are available at Hunan, but only if you order from a second menu written in Chinese.
There’s not a word of English on the menu, so a translator might be helpful.
Oh, yes, and you should call ahead so Hunan’s chefs have the ingredients on hand for your authentic Chinese meal.
“We’ve been frequent customers at Hunan for years,” said Zheng. “They catered our wedding food. We had half authentic food and half American-style Chinese.”
Zheng and her husband, Alex Golovin, are among a limited number of Hunan customers who usually order from the restaurant’s authentic menu, which lists tasty and unusual items that are commonly served in her native land.
Although some of the menu’s ingredients may sound familiar to Americans, the flavors, combinations of ingredients and textures can be surprising to diners who have never had a fish or duck’s head looking back at them from the dinner plate.
Peter Jianduan, who owns Hunan Restaurant with Michael Zhao, the head chef, said the recipes on his restaurant’s “American Chinese” menu feature flavors and cooking techniques that have been popular among Americans for generations. Given the success of American Chinese foods, Hunan has been cautious about advertising the restaurant’s authentic menu because the food might not appeal to everyone, Jianduan said.
However, Jianduan and his partner, Zhao, agreed to prepare several dishes so staffers of the Kearney Hub researching this story could sample them.
“As I watched them cook, it was like I was in another word,” Hub photographer Erika Pritchard said. “They move so fast and flames are flying as they fry the food in the woks. I loved it. It tasted like real authentic food should taste.”
Why do Chinese restaurants serve Americanized recipes? Jianduan said chains that market globally often adapt recipes to suit the preferences where the food is sold.
“If you eat KFC in China, it’s different than the chicken you eat in the United States. KFC really studied what Chinese people like, and changed their recipes to make their food popular in China,” Jianduan said.
Golovin, Zheng’s husband, has sampled food around the globe and in many U.S. states. He was raised in Ukraine, lived in Colombia several years, and then came to the United States, where he learned to use chopsticks Japanese style at sushi restaurants.
Golovin said he enjoys the authentic Chinese at Hunan. He usually eats with chopsticks, even though his wife is trying to convert him to the Chinese way.
To anyone curious about exploring authentic Chinese, Golovin suggests sampling a variety of dishes. “If you want to eat traditional Chinese, start by trying a little bit of everything.”
After traveling to China with Zheng, Golovin said it’s common for families to cook multiple dishes and place them on a large rotating Lazy Susan. Everyone around the table then gets to enjoy a variety of flavors, textures and colors.
Another Kearney resident who has experienced authentic Chinese at Hunan and abroad is Chuck Peek, a retired pastor and professor. Peek and his wife, Nancy, spent time in China while Chuck taught English at a Chinese university.
“It took some time to get acquainted with grocery shopping there, but we had students who helped us shop and helped us find good, small restaurants for lunches,” Peek said. “Because I had so many students, we took groups of 8-10 to dinner almost every Friday night. They picked the place and we picked up the tab.”
Peek and Nancy were able to eat in some upscale places because his Chinese students were familiar with the dining scene.
“This was in contrast to the first place where we ate on our first day in Changchun. It was a dive, and later when we pointed it out to some students they were aghast,” Peek said.
His students were curious whether Chinese food is popular in the United States. “Yes and no, I told them. Yes, there are more Chinese restaurants than McDonald’s and, no, they don’t really serve Chinese food.”
When Nancy and Chuck have a yen for food like they enjoyed in China, they’re grateful Hunan has an authentic menu.
“The food is prepared very much like it is in China, or I should say in the parts of China where we were. Like America, China has lots of different styles,” he said.
Gong bao chicken is an example of a dish that is prepared differently, depending upon the region.
“A food server at the union beckoned us over one day, and by signs and gestures conveyed to us that they had just hired a kid from Southern China and he could prepare his style of gung bao chicken for us,” Peek said.
Like some Mexican dishes, authentic Chinese can be spicy hot.
Golovin advises when ordering to make the waiter aware of your tolerance. Jianduan confirmed Golovin’s advice. “The real food in Hunan is very hot and spicy.”
Although just a handful of Kearney residents order regularly from the authentic menu, Jianduan said Chinese students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney frequently eat the real thing at his restaurant.
Jianduan said that Hunan is happy to prepare the recipes, but he asked that diners who wish to try the food call in advance. Making a reservation will allow chefs to stock the necessary ingredients.
“The important thing is the quality, including the taste,” he said. “We want to treat our customers like our family.”