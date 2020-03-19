KEARNEY — In response to customer requests, Hy-Vee Inc. will reserve 7-8 a.m. each day as a shopping time for customers considered “high-risk” to the coronavirus.
The new hours, including the pharmacy, took effect Wednesday for:
- Ages 60 and older
- Expectant mothers
- Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.
All other customers are asked to limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. Until Wednesday, Hy-Vee had stayed open until midnight.
“We are closing earlier and operating under limited hours to strictly devote ourselves to sanitizing areas of our store and restocking our shelves,” said store Director Adam Krepela.
Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, said: “We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus. We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together to help keep everyone healthy and safe.”