KEARNEY — Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee Market Grille in Kearney will have a limited menu as it begins its transition to a Wahlburgers restaurant.
Kearney’s Market Grille will transition to a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers restaurant by early summer. Wahlburgers will be owned and operated by Hy-Vee.
“Our customers are wanting more fresh and convenient meal options,” said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee director of public relations, in an email to the Hub.
During the transition, the dining area will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week, and will serve a modified Market Grille menu including breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials that can be ordered at a kiosk.
The full-service bar will remain.
Hy-Vee management told employees of the transition today. According to Gayman, employees can take other positions within the store, stay with Wahlburgers or look for employment elsewhere.
All 22 Market Grille locations throughout the country will see the change to Wahlburgers, said Gayman.
“We feel like in these locations Wahlburgers will be a great addition to what we already offer at the store,” Gayman said.
A grand opening date and additional details were unavailable.
According to Hy-Vee’s website, the company has partnered with Wahlburgers to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants in seven Midwestern states, becoming the brand’s largest single franchise. Wahlburgers are family-friendly restaurants that offer signature and speciality burgers, sandwiches, salads, a kid’s menu and a full bar.
Wahlburgers was created by chef Paul Wahlberg along with two of his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, offering a lighter and heartier menu in a casual, music-filled atmosphere, Hy-Vee’s website said. A majority of the sauces and menu items are also house-made.
