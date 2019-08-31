KEARNEY — The flu vaccine now is available at more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacies, including Kearney.
According to a Hy-Vee press release, people don’t need to make an appointment or need a prescription to get their flu vaccines at the pharmacies during business hours.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.
Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions and individuals ages 65 and older. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.
Hy-Vee pharmacists also are trained and certified in administering pneumonia, shingles, measles and many other vaccines with no prescription required. If a person is not sure which vaccines they may need, Hy-Vee pharmacists can provide complimentary immunization screenings.
Additionally, companies may reserve Hy-Vee Healthy You mobiles for flu vaccine clinics as a convenient health and wellness benefit for employees. Clinics typically are held September through November and can be scheduled by emailing vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com.
Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy also will receive a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location.