WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Hy-Vee Inc. has purchased drug take-back receptacles and will install them by Thursday in all 276 of its pharmacy locations, including Kearney.
Hy-Vee is working to help combat the national opioid epidemic, according to a Hy-Vee Inc. press release,
The receptacles provide a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired drugs and remove them from the environment.
Additionally, Hy-Vee is limiting the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven or fewer days where state law or a third-party payer requires. The new seven-day limit does not apply to chronic pain, pain being treated as a part of cancer care, hospice or other end-of-life care, pain being treated as part of palliative care practices and medications used to treat opioid addiction.
