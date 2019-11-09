WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Hy-Vee is honoring veterans this November with a fundraiser, and free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members.
According to a press release, Hy-Vee is asking customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or another amount for its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up event. Hy-Vee will match customer donations up to $100,000.
The fundraiser, from now through Nov. 17, collects money for Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the American Red Cross.
Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day Monday with a free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members. Veterans also will receive 10 percent off their grocery bill that day.
Also, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will offer free cards to customers so they can express appreciation to active-duty military members overseas. In cooperation with the A Million Thanks organization, the goal is to customize 100,000 cards with a written message for active men and women serving around the world.
