KEARNEY — The Kearney Area chapter of NAIFA recently donated just over $3,500 to Kearney-area agencies working with suicide awareness and prevention. The money was presented at the Kearney Area Community Foundation office.
The donation represented the proceeds for NAIFA’s September golf tournament, and went to Hope and Healing: The LOSS Team, McKenna Rae of Hope Foundation and the Buffalo County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.