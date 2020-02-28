KEARNEY — Healthy smoothies, juices and snacks soon will be sold from a former Kearney bank building.
Juice Stop, based in Lincoln, will set up shop in mid-March at 4803 Second Ave., in the former Wells Fargo bank building on the southwest end of the Hilltop Mall parking lot.
Owner Joel Nowak said he and his family decided to expand their business to Kearney because they believe it is a thriving, healthy community with its various parks. So they wanted to offer Kearneyites a healthy alternative to fast food.
“We’re fast. We’re quick. But we also use really good ingredients. We have vegetable juices. You can throw in protein for a pre- and post-workout drink. You can add spinach, kale, all kinds of stuff to your smoothies,” Nowak said. “So it’s a good substitute for breakfast, lunch, whatever you want to do with it.”
According to the company’s website, some smoothies are made with non-fat yogurts and sherbets. Other products include coffees and healthy snacks such as acai bowls, a smoothie base topped with fresh fruit and honey, and power bars.
Nowak said when Wells Fargo closed its north Kearney branch, it was the perfect opportunity for him and his family to buy a building at a high traffic intersection.
“It’s just right there in front of Planet Fitness. Kohl’s is coming in there. Target is across the street. It’s right on the corner lot with a very busy street,” he said.
So far the owners have gutted their building. Where bank customers once deposited and withdrew money, Juice Stop customers will be able to grab their drinks and food to go. Nowak and his family already installed an order board and erected Juice Stop signs on the exterior of the building. Inside the building, they have framed walls and installed cabinets. Countertops will go in next week.
Once the construction is complete, Nowak said there won’t be much space for seating inside. But when the weather is nice they may sit at picnic tables on the north side of the building.
Juice Stop will hire 15-20 employees, and Nowak said Jerica Johnson, the assistant manager at the Grand Island Juice Stop, has been promoted to manage the Kearney location.
“We’re a family business. So we’re really huge on bringing people into the business and giving them a better opportunity in our organization,” he said.
Nowak’s sister, Nakia Watermeier, and her father, Larry Holtz, opened their first Juice Stop in 1998 in Lincoln. The family has expanded the business to four other locations in Lincoln, and additional shops in Grand Island, Fremont, Columbus, Omaha, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kansas.
@erikadpritchard