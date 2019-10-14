KEARNEY — Less than two years after buying a women’s health and fitness center in Kearney, Crossroads Centre Rescue Mission has sold the business to a private owner.
Amy Barth of Kearney, a Just for Ladies fitness class instructor and former certified public accountant, took ownership Saturday of Just for Ladies, 1404 E. 39th St.
Barth, who still is working as a part-time auditor at Contryman Associates in Kearney, said her financial background and experience as a fitness instructor has prepared her to own the women’s-only gym.
She said her focus as the new owner is to make women feel welcome, comfortable and confident.
“I just really want that personal connection and there to be a safe haven for women to come and get fit,” she said. “I’m using fitness as an avenue to connect with the women of Kearney.”
However, that avenue for fitness almost came to an end. Crossroads announced to its employees in mid-July that it would close the gym doors unless someone wanted to buy it, according to Barth.
She said her heart was broken for the women of the gym.
“I was sad for the women who you know if this closes, they’re not going to go anywhere else,” she said. “This will be the end of their fitness journey, and this will be the end of the family and the community that we’ve built there.”
Just for Ladies has operated since 2006, and was established by Kelli and Ben Holl of Kearney. In March 2018, Crossroads, a 42-bed homeless shelter, job training, counseling and spiritual guidance center, announced its purchase of the Just for Ladies business, 12,000-square-feet building and two-acre lot.
At that time, Crossroads received a $750,000 Competitive Affordable Housing Program grant to be applied to its purchase and the eventual construction of 19 apartment units on the Just for Ladies land, which is adjacent and east of the Crossroads property.
Crossroads Executive Director Jerry Bumgardner said Crossroads had planned to continue operating the gym in the front of its current building. The plan was to build housing for women and children in the back part of the building where Just for Ladies currently operates a pool and fitness classes.
However, Bumgardner said his not-for-profit could no longer continue operating the gym. He did not specify why.
“We built such a good relationship with Just for Ladies, and it was not our desire to close the business. We wanted to continue, but it’s just that we couldn’t continue to make it happen,” Bumgardner said.
Barth, who has been employed by Just for Ladies for two years, said the gym’s membership dwindled from 850 to 500 women during Crossroads’ tenure.
“So eventually memberships had got down so low that they were no longer able to make payroll,” she added.
The fitness center lost many of its members, Barth said, when Crossroads decided not to fix the pool and to repair broken exercise equipment. She and Bumgardner said Crossroads didn’t fix the pool because they intended to build housing in the pool’s place.
Barth said, “I think even the people who didn’t use the pool, sort of saw it as disheartening.”
But Barth spent her own money to repair the heater in the pool before she officially took ownership. She began managing the gym several weeks after she signed in early August a lease agreement with Crossroads.
Barth currently is working to replace and update exercise equipment. She also is giving the fitness center a face-lift with new paint, carpet, bathroom countertops, logo and website.
The gym’s membership has increased since repairing the pool, she said, and she plans to continue attracting more members until she reaches her 850-900 member goal.
Barth’s building lease with Crossroads ends December 2020. In January, she said she will offer to buy the Just for Ladies building.
“I’ve just made my intentions very clear to him (Bumgardner) that this building is ideal for me. I don’t want to leave,” she said. “It has the pool. It has the space. Everyone knows and loves where it’s at.”
If Crossroads doesn’t agree to sell, she said she has 11 months to find a new space.
Crossroads still intends to build housing next year, Bumgardner said, but he doesn’t know whether they will build new or remodel the Just for Ladies building.
“That’s all up in the air what we would do with that (the current building),” Bumgardner said.
