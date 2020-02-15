KEARNEY — The wood and stone building with large glass windows along its front and back has …

KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna

Production and storage changes in the three-plus years since KAAPA Ethanol bought the plant include:

- Ethanol production — 88 million gallons to 135 million gallons per year

- Finished ethanol storage — 3 million to 5.8 million (seven days worth to 14 days) with new tank

- Grain storage — 0.6 million bushels to 2.6 million bushels in upright bins and new 5.5 million bushels of ground storage; total of 8.1 million bushels equals 60 days supply.

- Grain truck handling capacity — 200 per day to 550

-Daily corn grind — 100,000 bushels to 140,000 bushels