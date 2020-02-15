KEARNEY — From the top of a 150-foot grain silo, it’s easy to see infrastructure changes that have boosted ethanol production at the KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna plant by 47 million gallons annually.
Plant Manager Mitch Feldman used the vantage point to highlight the huge pile of corn on the ground that is an important companion to additional upright grain storage, the newest fermenter and a new 2.8 million-gallon tank that will double ethanol storage in gallons and days’ worth of production.
However, he seemed most proud of the less obvious improvements that he said make the plant “one of the most efficient in the industry.”
Feldman pointed down to a straight grain truck — among the smallest corn delivery vehicles in an ag transportation world dominated by tractor-trailers — stopped on a scale. He said an identification system allows a scanner at the scale to “know” the truck as a regular customer, so the driver needs to stop only a few seconds for the necessary delivery information to be collected.
Chuck Woodside is chief executive officer of KAAPA Ethanol Holdings that also owns the KAAPA Grains elevator in Elm Creek and an ethanol plant west of Minden built 16 years ago with a annual production capacity of 40 million gallons and since has been expanded to 80 million gallons.
Woodside said the $50 million invested at the Ravenna site since 2016 has included the new storage tank, paved roads, four new 117-foot scales (three replaced and one added) and an overall redesign of traffic patterns.
Customer service focus
When KAAPA Ethanol finalized the purchase of the Ravenna site from Spain-based Abengoa Bioenergy in late September 2016, delivery capacity was 200 trucks a day and all the corn was purchased through commercial commodity businesses.
Feldman said KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna buys its corn from area farmers and can handle up to 550 trucks a day because the unloading speed has doubled.
“We know how many minutes it takes every truck to get in and out of here,” he explained. “We set goals. We’d like to have it be 10 minutes from the time a truck pulls in to when it pulls out on the highway.”
Other goals are to make sure farmers’ sales tickets are 100 percent correct and checks are ready when they want them, Feldman added.
He said a Pleasanton area farmer told him the improved system allowed him to reduce the trucks he used per combine during harvest from four to three.
Most corn comes from a region roughly from Grand Island to Broken Bow along Highway 2 and the Kearney area to north of Ravenna. Feldman said farm customers from south of Wood River say they can truck corn to Ravenna, unload and return home in less time than it may take to wait in line at elevators closer in proximity.
Woodside said, “The farmers’ response has been so great.”
Corn, ethanol storage
Feldman said that because plant operations are faster, what once was a 26-day supply of corn now is a 20-day supply.
“If we add in the ground pile, we end up with 8.1 million bushels of storage here at Ravenna, which is roughly 60 days of corn storage,” he said.
Daily corn grind capacity has grown the past three years from 100,000 bushels to 140,000 bushels.
At the other end of the process is the new $3.5 million carbon steel ethanol storage tank that can hold 2.8 million gallons. Feldman said increasing overall storage capacity to around 5.8 million gallons will boost stored supplies from seven to 14 days.
“The whole idea is the railcars aren’t just sitting here. They come, fill and leave,” he explained. “That’s where the (plant) efficiency comes in” because empty railcars arrive about every eight days.
Woodside said that during flooding last March, railcars couldn’t be delivered to the Ravenna plant so the ethanol processed in Ravenna had to be trucked to Minden for shipping. “Fortunately, we didn’t have to do it for long,” he added.
Typically, 2½ 100-car trains leave the Minden plant each month and four 96-car trains leave Ravenna. Almost all of the ethanol goes to California, Woodside said, with some from Ravenna heading to Texas and the Phoenix area.
The new Ravenna tank’s value involves more than greater volume.
Woodside said there are different specifications for ethanol based on factors such as moisture and whether or not it’s denatured, so storage capacity at Ravenna now will allow designating trainloads of specific products for certain markets.
He said that could be valuable in selling into export markets, “if that demand comes around.”
Distillers grain sales
Distillers grain used primarily as cattle feed also is sold from the Ravenna and Minden plants.
Feldman said approximately 100 loads of wet distillers leave the Ravenna plant daily, along with up to 25 loads of dry product.
Another drier was added to a system that can be turned on or off depending on market conditions. He said demand for the dry product is higher in summer months.
Wet distillers mostly goes to livestock feeders within a 100-mile radius of Ravenna. Dry distillers also is used in Nebraska, Feldman said, and some is transported to Kansas and Colorado.
Customers come first
Feldman and Woodside said they always look for ways to improve efficiency at the two KAAPA Ethanol plants, whether it’s new infrastructure or seeking processing “chemistry” advancements.
“If it helps our customers on their end, helps them become more efficient, that’s what we want to do,” Feldman said. “... I think that comes pretty easy, right? If you provide good customer service, that’s where producers want to do business.”