KEARNEY — Austin Gardine of Midwest Elite Contracting is the new president of the Kearney Area Builders Association 2019-20 Board of Directors.
Gardine is among the board members recently announced by KABA Executive Officer Diane Jorgenson.
“I am pleased to introduce our board of directors,” Jorgenson said. “They each have a unique background, with diverse experiences that make them an asset to the KABA’s Board of Directors and to the association as a whole.”
Other KABA officers are:
Vice president: Greg Ruiz of Spelts Schultz Truss
Secretary: Peggy Mak of the University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union
Treasurer: Kyle Flaherty of Exchange Bank
Immediate Past President: Tami James Moore of T. James Enterprises Inc.
Directors: Gene Knaggs of Knaggs Construction Inc.; Crystal Werner of R.W. Sorensen Construction; Andy Spracklen of Spracklen Built; Jake Greder of Spelts Schultz Countertops; Lori Guthard of the Kearney Hub; Terri Holtzen of Kearney Crete and Block Co.; and Christy Fitzgerald of Fireplace Stone and Patio.
KABA represents the building industry in the Kearney area and the surrounding communities. About one-third of KABA’s members are home builders, multifamily developers, and/or remodelers, while the remaining two-thirds work in closely related fields such as mortgage financing and building products.