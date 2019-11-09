KEARNEY — Kearney attorney Bradley D. Holbrook was selected for the 2019 Class of Fellows by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.
According to a Nebraska State Bar Foundation press release, Holbrook, a shareholder in Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook, PC. LLO., is one of 30 fellows to be nominated.
Nominations are based on attorneys’ dedication to improving the administration of justice, leadership in the legal profession, civic service and integrity and support of the foundation.
The fellows were inducted Oct. 10 at the NSBF’s annual Legacy of Liberty Breakfast in La Vista.
