KEARNEY — Two Kearney bars are responding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that no more than 10 people gather in one place by canceling or cutting back on their St. Patrick’s Day festivities today.
Cunningham’s Journal announced Monday that it would cancel its festivities today, including the band and St. Pat’s gathering 7 a.m.-1 a.m. at its two locations — 15 W. 23rd St. and 610 Talmadge St.
Owner Mike Anderson told the Hub he initially had planned to allow 50 people into each of his dining rooms per the CDC’s original recommendation to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced and backed the new 10-person guideline Monday afternoon, Anderson decided to close both his dining rooms indefinitely.
“It is a recommendation but we take the community health and employees’ health very seriously,” Anderson said. “So we want to follow the recommendations by the state and federal experts and hope it’s over sooner rather than later.”
Thunderhead Brewing, 18 E. 21st St., still will be open today but canceled its St. Patrick’s Day band.
Owner Trevor Schaben said he already prepared corned beef and cabbage Monday night for today’s event, so he still will serve whoever comes in. But he doesn’t suspect the food will run out.
“I imagine people aren’t really going to be coming in that much,” Schaben said.
Both Anderson and Schaben now are working on other ways to serve their customers. Each bar serves food on a regular basis and is planning to set up delivery and take-out services. Neither business has offered these services before.
“We have some infrastructure that has been sitting in place that we just haven’t implemented ... our website has online ordering capability already,” Schaben said. “Delivery is a thing we can turn on but we weren’t planning to do that until recently.”
Within the next day or two, Cunningham’s plans to implement curbside pickup and pre-paid delivery orders in order to practice social distancing. Anderson also hopes to add family-style meals to its menu for takeout and delivery.
“You can do a more economic meal that way if you got busy yourself or if you got busy with the kids or whatever might happen,” Anderson said.
Schaben also plans to deliver beer and food to people’s homes. He said his liquor license allows that.
Even with delivery and take-out orders, Anderson said Cunningham’s will continue to practice food safety, including frequently cleaning the kitchen and ensuring the health of his employees.
“If any employee was still working for us going forward, if they don’t feel well, we don’t want them to come in,” he said.
The new social distancing recommendation will be difficult for bars and restaurants, in particular.
“We’ll get through it. It just isn’t going to be fun,” Schaben said.
