KEARNEY — Culver’s of Kearney is a bronze finalist in the nationwide Culver’s Crew Challenge. It is one of 350 out of 690 restaurants to advance in the competition.
According to a Kearney Culver’s press release, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach and team member training and development.
The Culver’s support team and guest feedback play parts in the evaluation of restaurants and team members
The Kearney Culver’s team will now compete for one of the 50 silver finalist spots. The first-place restaurant will earn $50,000. The four next highest scoring restaurants will receive $12,500 each with the winnings shared between the managers and team members.
Later in the year, the top five restaurants will compete as the Gold Finalists for the National Championship. The winners will be announced at Culver’s annual convention in February in Phoenix.
