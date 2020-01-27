KEARNEY — Kearney Orthopedic & Sports Medicine has a new name and a new location.
A ribbon-cutting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the new Platte Valley Medical Group Orthopedic and Podiatry Clinic, located at the north end of the Platte Valley Medical Group building at 816 22nd Ave.
The new clinic has its own entrance facing the hospital’s east parking lot. PVMG is a subsidiary of, and adjoins, Kearney Regional Medical Center.
The 5,000-square-foot facility was created out of the former IT conference room at PVMG. It has six exam rooms, an X-ray facility and a medical office. It had its soft opening Jan. 4.
The staff includes Dr. Chris Wilkinson, an orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Scot Bandel, doctor of podiatric medicine; and Kim Hilliard, a certified physician’s assistant.
Wilkinson sat down with Tom McLeod, PVMG administrator, more than a year ago. Wilkinson, an orthopedic surgeon for 42 years, has been part of KOSM since 1989. KOSM opened in 1973.
“I’m now 66, and I’ve been on call every day and every night the last 10 years or more, so I approached KRMC about joining forces to do something about that,” he said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
McLeod was happy to consider absorbing KOSM into Platte Valley. “My responsibility is to look at this from a business side. Studies proved that the move made sense,” he said.
In January 2019, KOSM became a wholly owned subsidiary of KRMC but remained in its Central Avenue building. It is changing its name to reflect its new affiliation and location.
McLeod called the new clinic a “one-stop shop for services and patients.”
He said that when KRMC opened six years ago, the clinic’s new space had been expected to become an outpatient pharmacy, but instead, it became the IT conference room. That conference room has been relocated to trailers behind the hospital.
“We keep growing,” McLeod said.
The new clinic is smaller than KOSM’s former space at 3500 Central Ave. but it is efficient, Wilkinson said. Along with reduced on-call time (“a real improvement”), he is pleased with it.
“It’s certainly cozier, but I’m also in with all the other Platte Valley doctors now, and that gives me ease of access. I’m now at the hospital all day, so making rounds and not having to drive back and forth between campuses is a significant advantage,” he said.
Bandel agreed. He joined Kearney Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in 2011 and affiliated with PVMG a year ago.
“Just being at the hospital is more convenient. Being in one building makes it easier to see patients and make it to meetings,” Bandel said. “It also reduces costs and gives patients easier access to the hospital, lab, operating room and inpatient care.”
For sale signs now are posted in front of the Central Avenue Professional Building, where KOSM was located. The building is owned by Wilkinson and now-retired Dr. Brent Adamson, who had his offices there, too.
Several other entities, including Family Physical Therapy, rent office space there and will remain at least until it is sold, and perhaps beyond, depending on the new owners, Wilkinson said.