KEARNEY — The Kearney Perkins restaurant was open and serving customers today (Wednesday) apparently unaffected by the Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC bankruptcy filing.
On Monday, Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC sought Chapter 11 protection from its creditors while it reorganizes its finances. As part of its bankruptcy filing, Perkins closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s underperforming locations. According to a corporate press release, the Perkins Restaurants system consists of 342 restaurants in 32 states, including Nebraska, and Canada that includes 101 company owned and operated locations and 241 franchised units.
The Kearney Perkins, 609 Second Ave., is among the franchised units and is owned by Northcott Hospitality of Chanhassen, Minn. Northcott Hospitality has 21 Perkins locations, which makes it the third largest franchisee of the Perkins Restaurant chain.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC owes lenders more than $100 million. Monday’s filing was the restaurant chain’s second. It emerged from its first bankruptcy in 2011.
A press release said it has found a buyer, Perkins Groups LLC, for Perkins and part of its Foxtail bakery business. The Memphis-based company is in discussions with other potential buyers for the Marie Callender’s restaurants.