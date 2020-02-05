KEARNEY — Kearney’s 24-hour Hy-Vee soon will reduce its hours.
Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee director of public relations, said the grocery store, which currently operates 24 hours a day, will be open 5 a.m.-midnight beginning Monday.
The Kearney location at 5212 Third Ave. is one of several 24-hour Hy-Vee stores in eight states to cut its hours, Gayman said.
The corporation, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, evaluated open hours at its stores. She said customer shopping declined between midnight and 5 a.m.
“We decided to change our hours to reallocate team members to be available to assist our customers during busier shopping times, which are during the day,” she said.
The change will not eliminate positions, Gayman said, but rather will shift overnight staff to day hours. Other employees will continue to stock shelves and prepare the store for shopping between midnight and 5 a.m.
Additionally, Gayman said the decision wasn’t financial, but was made to focus on customer service.
“Obviously, that’s our priority at Hy-Vee is customer experience,” she said.
@erikadpritchard