KEARNEY — Emily Jameson of Barney Financial Services is one of eight women nationally who were selected to participate in the Ladenburg Institute for Women in Finance Lift mentoring program.
According to a Barney Financial Services press release, the yearlong mentorship program pairs up-and-coming female financial advisers with experienced and successful female advisers. As part of this program, Jameson attended the LIWF National Conference in New Orleans Oct. 14-16.
Jameson offers personalized, comprehensive financial services through Securities America. She has worked for Ron Eckloff of Barney Financial Services since 2016.
