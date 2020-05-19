KEARNEY — Kohl’s opened Monday at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.
Kohl’s was scheduled to open March 22 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the opening was postponed.
Currently, the store has implemented safety measures to protect customers and employees from the virus.
Weston Banker, Kohl’s senior coordinator of corporate public relations, wrote in an email to the Hub that the store has limited store hours to 11 a.m.-7 p.m., enacted social distancing measures, elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures and implemented a new return process.
Employees’ temperatures are checked upon arrival. They also have been trained in safety measures and the use of gloves and masks while working.