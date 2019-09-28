KEARNEY — Evin Lackore, M.D., of Aurora has joined Children’s Physicians in Kearney.
Dr. Lackore received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. He completed his pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Joint Pediatrics Residency Program. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.
Practicing in partnership with Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Creighton University School of Medicine’s pediatrics training program, Children’s Physicians is a group of board-certified pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants providing expert pediatric care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.