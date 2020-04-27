KEARNEY — Several Kearney salon owners and self-employed beauty industry workers have found it challenging to apply for financial assistance after salons were ordered to close.
Since Alejandro’s Salon and Spa and Olivia’s Salon closed in early April, owners Amy Olson and Angela Mortensen, respectively, applied for small business loans to help cover their expenses through at least May 11, when salons are expected to be allowed to open back up in Buffalo County.
Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered on April 1 that all beauty salons close in Buffalo County and across the state because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening date is subject to change depending on coronavirus numbers in the area at that time.
More than three weeks after Ricketts’ order, Olson and Mortensen have yet to learn if they will receive relief during their business closures.
Each woman said they aren’t charging their stylists and other salon professionals rent during the closure. Olson, a stylist, and Mortensen, a nail technician, also aren’t making income in their respective professions.
To help pay her expenses, Mortensen with Olivia’s Salon said she applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Emergency Advance and the Payment Protection Program, both programs through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Because she was confused about what she could apply for, Mortensen said she applied late for the PPP loan. Her application couldn’t be processed because the first round of funding had ran dry by April 16.
“It’s funny because everyone’s like you have grants. You can apply for these loans and stuff. Well, you apply for it but I haven’t gotten anything,” Mortensen said. “You’re like, ‘Well, yeah. They’re out there but the paperwork is insane.’ It’s not like you just get money in your account. Hopefully, we can be open soon and just start making money again.”
According to the SBA website, it had distributed $342 billion to 1.6 million businesses through the PPP within two weeks. Last week Congress approved an additional $310 billion for the program. It again will begin accepting applications today for the loan, which is forgiven for businesses that use at least 75 percent of their loan to keep their employees on their payroll. The other 25 percent may be used for interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Mortensen said her application will be sent during the second round of funding. She hasn’t heard if she qualified for the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Emergency Advance, also a forgivable loan through the SBA. It provides “economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website.
Olson with Alejandro’s Salon also applied for the EIDREA money through the SBA and has not received word if her application was accepted. With her salon potentially opening in two weeks, Olson said the application process has seemed like “a joke.”
Her and Mortensen’s stylists and other salon professionals also have faced obstacles as they applied for unemployment.
Alejandro’s Salon & Spa hairstylist Chrystal Shimmin and massage therapist Jacquie Sundermeier have applied for unemployment once a week for the past several weeks.
Shimmin said the application was confusing because before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state didn’t accept applications from self-employed people. It took her awhile to figure out how to properly fill out the application. Several phone calls later, Shimmin said someone with the Department of Labor went through the application with her to make sure she filled it out correctly.
“I don’t consider myself a dumb person but after filing for unemployment, it has me questioning my intelligence,” Shimmin said with a laugh. “It’s like a job application on steroids.”
Shimmin said Sunday she just received notification that she will be reimbursed for the last three weeks she’s been out of work. She reapplied Sunday for a fourth week’s pay.
Sundermeier said she has yet to hear if she will receive unemployment payments.
Olivia’s hairstylist Shayla Ward said she also applied for unemployment but in Kansas where she has another salon. She received a check in the mail for zero dollars. After that, Ward didn’t file a claim again.
“I’m kind of over it,” she said.
She did, however, receive a small grant from the Kearney Area Community Foundation and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fortunately for Ward, Shimmin, Sundermeier, Mortensen and Olson, all of their husbands still are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So thankfully, I have a husband who has a job and is still getting paid. Otherwise, I don’t know. Everybody says that there’s all these things that can help us, but every time that I’ve looked into any of it, it’s really confusing,” Sundermeier said before she applied for unemployment.
Utility companies and other financial institutions also are working with several of the women while they’re finances are tight.
“Everyone’s worked with me,” Mortensen said. “We have USA Cable and they’re only charging me $20 a month while we’re shut down. I think companies are being compassionate with the changes that we’re going through.”
Shimmin said her mortgage, electric, phone and gas companies all are understanding of her situation.
“That bill is still going to be waiting for me, but it’s basically paused until we can figure some stuff out,” she said.
Shimmin and the other women have stayed positive during their time away from work, though they miss their clients.
“They love me as their stylist and their friend,” Shimmin said.
Sundermeier said she has built relationships with her clients, some of whom she’s seen for 15 years as a massage therapist.
“It’s more than just the service that I’m providing,” she said. “They find the hour that they’re coming into my room, yeah it’s an hour massage, but it’s like a free therapist or a bartender.”
Though Sundermeier can’t physically see her clients she has sent them stretching tips while they’re at home. She also is a yoga instructor and has asked her massage clients to tune into her classes. She said many of her clients use massage to manage their chronic pain so the class will help them keep their muscles stretched.
Shimmin also has encouraged her clients during this time by starting a “regrowth challenge” for women who get their gray roots colored.
“I’ve just been saying to them … to stay away from box color. As a professional hairstylist the last thing we want to do is try to fix home jobs,” she said.
At Olivia’s Salon, Mortensen started a Facebook challenge for clients to digitally connect with her and her stylists. They send gifts to people who post on their page.
“We’re trying to be there for our clients,” Ward said.
