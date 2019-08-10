LEXINGTON — A broadcasting graduate of Kearney State College, Tim Marshall, has been named CEO/general manager of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, effective Jan. 1. The NRRA is the only farmer- and rancher-owned radio group in the nation.
Along with flagship station KRVN in Lexington, other stations include KNEB in Scottsbluff, KTIC in West Point, KAMI in Cozad and KAWL/Max Country in York. In recent years, the NRRA has expanded its reach, adding network affiliates in Chadron, Sidney, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Fairbury.
Marshall will succeed Craig Larson, who announced in March his plans to retire at the end of the year.
Marshall has been with the NRRA for six years. In 2018 he was named chief operating officer. Marshall grew up on a ranch near Eddyville. After college, he began his career as an account executive for NTV in Kearney. He later moved into radio sales in Lincoln and Omaha. While in Omaha, he was associate farm director at KFAB. Before joining NRRA, Marshall was the market manager for a Kearney/Grand Island radio group.