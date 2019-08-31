KEARNEY — McDonald’s customers in Kearney and Grand Island now will have more options to enjoy their favorite menu items from the comfort of their homes or offices.
According to a news release from Trozzolo Communications Group, McDonald’s has partnered with DoorDash, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, to offer McDelivery.
McDelivery launched in 2017 in Houston. It now will be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.
Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s also is a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.
Until Sept. 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.