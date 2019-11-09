KEARNEY — Menards stores, including the one at 6411 First Ave., will collect toys for children this Christmas.
According to a Menards press release, the gifts can be dropped off in a drop box near the exit door of its store. The drop box will be in place through November.
The presents will be distributed by a non-profit organization.
For more information, contact store general manager Caleb Maynard, at 308-236-2510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.