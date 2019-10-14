KEARNEY — With almost 500 employees, companies the size of Eaton Corp. can really make a difference in the community helping the needy, people struck by disaster or working on betterment projects.
Good deeds really make a difference, say a trio of Eaton employees who say the rewards for volunteering and donating are many. They feel better individually, and by being engaged in the community, it turns the workforce into a team — or as Michele Straatmann of Axtell, Angela Flies of Shelton or Paul Rahe of Kearney like to say — it makes the team more like a family.
“It’s nice to see a wide range of people getting involved,” Rahe said. “When you can improve someone’s quality of life, even in a small way, it makes you feel good.”
Straatmann, a valve quality auditor who lives in Axtell, is active on a number of committees and teams at the Eaton plant, and she’s a member of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department who responds to fires and emergencies. The work is exciting, she said, and it touches a person profoundly, as when someone in the ambulance redlines and they’re able to restore the person’s heart and lung functions.
Volunteering at the plant is important because a lot of tasks fall outside an employee’s job description, but by chipping in it makes for a better, tighter-knit workplace, which is a reward in itself, Straatmann said.
“We spend more time together than we do with our own families, so we have to take care of each other,” she said.
Flies, a quality supervisor who lives in Shelton, said Eaton conducts a variety of community service projects each year. Participating in the Angel Tree project is an opportunity to brighten the Christmas holidays for needy families.
“Every Christmas we adopt families with the Angel Trees,” she said.
Often the families are in great need, but they ask only for simple gifts on the Angel Tree.
Although recipients of Eaton employees’ generosity may be unknown to the donors, sometimes there are names that are well known to the Eaton team members, as when a plant emloyee’s house burned down around Christmas.
“We took on their family for Christmas because they lost everything,” Straatmann said.
In addition to several committees at the plant, Straatmann volunteers for a variety of causes outside the plant: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Telethon, Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity, HelpCare Clinic and Mid-Nebraska Food Bank.
Angela signs up Eaton team members for the Telethon. Staffing the phones is an opportunity to talk with a lot of giving people, including children. One year a young donor mentioned a Kearney youth who was fighting cancer and said, “Tell her we love her.”
“When you dive into community service, it becomes a passion,” Flies said.
Eaton employees through the years have donated faithfully to the Kearney Area United Way, cancer research and other important drives. They also have actively supported community service projects.
Several years ago, the plant’s community engagement received a jump-start when teams of employees were told they would be participating in a special contest building bicycles. Each team hurried to build the best bicycles they could, but winning the contest became secondary when they met students from Kearney’s Bryant Elementary School who were selected to receive the bicycles.
“To see the giving nature of the company was really touching,” Flies said.
As a facilities maintenance technician, Rahe often gets a call when various teams — or Focus Factories — need equipment or other things to do community service or special projects within the plant.
As a result, Rahe said he feels like he’s a member of every team.
In addition to volunteering and giving outside the plant, Eaton encourages team members to be engaged in the plant by serving on one of the 10 employee-led teams. The special teams meet monthly and tackle a variety of issues to help the plant run efficiently and safely.
The employee-led teams are: Eatoons, Military Support, Green Team, Wellness Team, 5-S Team, Ergonomics, Emergency Response Team, Safety Council, Community Support and Fire Brigade.
“People want to be involved in more than just going to work every day,” Human Resources Manager Tom Anderson said.
Rahe focuses on two community service efforts, in particular: United Way and Relay for Life.
“Somewhere along the line, everyone has been touched by a service,” he said.
Straatmann said she often is struck by the humility of the families who receive assistance from Eaton. “One family asked only for blankets and pillows and laundry detergent and basic things,” she said. “During Christmas we really get a happy feeling.”
Delivering Toys for Tots gifts to needy families really can remind volunteers how fortunate they are, Flies said. “One little boy said, ‘Daddy, are we poor?’ His dad said, ‘No, we’re not poor, you have a family who loves you and a roof over your head.’”
