KEARNEY — Buffalo County Community Partners has hired three new employees.
Matt Morris is the new data coordinator. He will earn a degree in business administration in December. He has worked at the Kearney Public Library and served as a data analytics intern for The Buckle.
Martha Marfileno, the new wellness coordinator, recently graduated from the occupational therapy assistant program at Central Community College-Grand Island.
Katelyn Fries is the new administrative assistant. Her past employment includes 11 years as a communication specialist at the Nebraska State Patrol office in Lincoln.