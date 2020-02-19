HOLDREGE — Little by little, Aubri Nantkes is learning more about the history of the building that houses her business in downtown Holdrege.
Aubri and her husband, Dustin, have been hard at work since purchasing the property at 409 West Ave. in October for their screen printing business, the Screen Machine.
They purchased the Screen Machine in November 2017, and soon outgrew their former location on the eastern edge of Holdrege along Highway 6/34.
“Freight would come in and would be all over the front room, and we would have nowhere for people to go,” Aubri explained.
They also purchased an automatic press and larger dryer that required more space. As they began remodeling the building, Aubri became curious about its history.
“I started looking up pictures. When you start ripping up carpet and start taking down ceilings and walls and stuff, you are trying to figure, ‘OK, so what am I going to run into? How was this all put together?’” she said.
Learning about the history of their new location has become just as important to Aubri as restoring the building to its former glory. She has talked to local historians and did her own research. The deed for the building dates back to 1902, but she believes it could be even older. It was once two storefronts, and there were apartments upstairs. The building has seen businesses come and go, such as Montgomery Ward, Kid’s Closet and, most recently, The Drawer, which moved just next door. Aubri found old photos of the building with horses and buggies parked out front as well as an image of a parade of elephants marching through downtown. She even came across footage posted by the Nebraska State Historical Society Moving Image Collections from 1939 of turkeys being thrown off the roof of the building during Turkey Days in downtown Holdrege.
“Whoever catches (the turkey) would get Thanksgiving dinner,” she said about the event.
Since the Nantkes took over the Screen Machine, online and local business has been booming.
“We just started jumping in and doing my sales pitch. We started just talking to people and getting the word out. That was when stuff started exploding is when people started knowing we are here,” Aubri said.
Since purchasing the building, the Nantkes have remodeled it for their needs. They put up walls to create a storefront, office and printing area. They refinished the hardwood floors, painted, updated the lighting and put in new windows in the back of the building.
They’re planning to put in an HVAC system and, eventually, restore the exterior.
“First off we need heating, we need air, we need outlets, we need plug-ins, we need light switches. After we have all that done, then whatever we have left will go toward beautifying the building,” Aubri said.
The Nantkes have been focusing on acquiring more local business, and they have expanded their brands including Carhartt, Spyder and North Face.
“Right now we are just focusing on local and trying to keep as much money in town as possible. That’s a passion of mine. There is a lot of money that goes out of town,” Aubri said.
Aubri has heard stories about how men used to hang out in front of the building on Saturday nights smoking cigars while their wives shopped at Montgomery Ward. She hopes to bring that atmosphere back to downtown Holdrege.
“Our shop isn’t really somewhere you just come in and browse, but it could totally be a sit-down place for the guys while the women are shopping or just a great hang-out place for people to feel comfortable,” she said.