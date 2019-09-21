KEARNEY — NebraskaLand National Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.
According to a NebraskaLand National Bank press release, NebraskaLand National Bank is the only Nebraska bank in the ranking.
The Best Banks to Work For program identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. The program was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group.
Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine or www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for.
