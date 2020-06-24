KEARNEY — A business that uses powerful water jets to make precision cuts in metal and other materials is setting up shop in Kearney.
Greg and Tammy Geist — natives of Kearney and Elm Creek — are returning to south-central Nebraska after 10 years in Greensboro, N.C., and one year in the Washington, D.C., area. The Geists are setting up their water jet cutting shop with the assistance of a $100,500 forgivable loan, said Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.
Greg Geist said a water jet cuts almost any material — from watermelon to metal — using pulverized garnet stone mixed with water shot at 87,000 pounds per square inch. A driveway power washer has pressure of about 4,000 pounds per square inch.
Geist said the nearest shop capable of the same things his water jet can do is in Greeley, Colo.
He has been an aerospace engineer for 25 years.
“It’s really very exciting,” said Tammy Geist. “Each company where he’s worked has put him in a position where he solves problems. He’s now in a position to come back to Nebraska where he can use some of those skills.”
Tammy has worked in broadcast journalism and has a master’s degree in business administration. She was a marketing leader for Texas Roadhouse.
In announcing the Geists’ plans, Robinson said the $100,500 loan will be forgiven if the Geists create three new full-time jobs with benefits and maintain the jobs for one year.
The loan will provide flexibility for the Geists to expand their staff, Robinson said. “The funding will help them scale their business and add employees as they grow.”
The name of the Geists’ business will be Mach 1 Manufacturing. It will operate at 3210 Antelope Ave. in Kearney’s east side industrial park.
Robinson said Mach 1 will provide its water jet cutting services to local manufacturers who ordinarily send their work out of town.
Funds for the Mach 1 loan originated in 1998 when the original jobs-creation grant helped Aspen Dairy to open north of Miller in northwestern Buffalo County. Since then the revolving loan fund has assisted a number of well-known Kearney-area businesses who borrowed the money and then repaid it so other businesses could get loans. The other businesses are The Buckle, Intellicom, Xpanxion and Horizon Designs, all of Kearney, and Midwest Meat Packing in Gibbon.
According to the Mach 1 website, water jets cut any solid material, including stone, tile, glass, metal, foam, rubber, plastic and food.
The water jet at Mach 1 can cut material that’s 24 feet long, 6 feet wide and 8 inches thick. The business intends to add laser cutting and computer controlled milling this year.