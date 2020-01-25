KEARNEY — Construction will begin in April and will be finished by late summer 2021 on the $18 million Goldenrod Senior Living Facility in southwest Kearney.
The three-story structure will have 120 living units, including studio apartments, and one- and two-bedroom layouts.
Senior citizens who reside in the new complex will have Kearney Regional Medical Center across their backyard and Yanney Heritage Park and the Peterson Senior Activity Center out their front door.
The structure will occupy a tract on the southeast edge of the Kearney Regional Medical Center and could be the first of several senior living facilities that are built near the new hospital.
“It will be more like apartments for seniors. I think the actual term is ‘independent living,’” said Bart Thomsen, a construction manager for Tetrad Property Group of Omaha, which will build the Goldenrod Senior Living Facility.
Listed with the staff of Tetrad Property Group in Omaha are former Husker football players Zach Wiegert and Alex Henery.
Thomsen said the Goldenrod apartments will have kitchens, but the complex will offer amenities similar to what’s included in other apartment facilities such as an exercise room, cafeteria and bistro.
“This is our third senior living project,” Thomsen said about his company’s experience building such complexes.
Thomsen said the Goldenrod facility won’t function like a care home. He said some care providers will be available, but residents will be able to seek out medical care on their own, if needed.