KEARNEY — Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty recently hired new realtors.
According to a Coldwell Banker Town & Country press release, sisters Tia Stratton and Amber Otto, also known as “The Property Sisters” have joined the company. Stratton of Kearney and Otto of Holdrege have a combined seven years of real estate sales experience.
