KEARNEY — Press On Studios is planning an open house at its new 4,000 square foot location 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13.
Located at 2102 E. U.S. Highway 30, Suite No.3, Press On Studios offers private studios for pilates, yoga, spin and boot camp.
Press On will be serving doughnuts and beer during its open house and is planning giveaways, a bounce house and face painting for children, owner Jenn Nolda said.
