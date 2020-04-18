KEARNEY — Thinking of selling your home? Forget any fears of COVID-19 and put it on the market now.
So says Jamie Bollwitt, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney.
“This is the slowest April we have seen in quite some time. Now might be a good time to put your house on the market,” Bollwitt said.
Other real estate agents say now is a good time to sell because the real estate market is strong. “We had some buyers recently make very low offers, thinking the sellers are panicking. Those offers were not accepted,” said Matt Meister, an associate broker at Town & Country Realty. “Interest rates are incredibly low right now, which is motivating more buyers to get off the fence and get out there.”
Steve Coram, the current president of the Nebraska Realtors Association, and co-owner and broker for Home Real Estate of Kearney, agrees.
“There is a lot of pent-up demand for homes, and people want to take advantage of low interest rates right now,” he said.
Low interest rates
While Meister’s business dipped a bit last week, “I don’t see much change in attitudes. I have yet to have a seller say no to a showing, and my buyers are actively looking,” he said.
At the moment, Meister is assisting a corporate client who is moving to Kearney. He’s also handling a market analysis for a young family that may be moved out of state. Corporate moves still are happening, he said.
Coram said listings are down compared to the last year or two, but the demand is there.
“There are companies in Kearney looking to hire. The hospitals are still searching for more doctors and staff. We have a university that is dynamic in recruiting. Also, because of Kearney’s central location in the state, access to I-80, and our excellent schools and quality of life, many manufacturers like to position their sales reps in Kearney,” Coram said.
He added, “Houses are selling faster than they did in those previous years. Part of that is due to the fact that the mortgage interest rate is at 3.25 percent versus 6 percent. If I were thinking about selling, I would have my house on the market now for this very reason.”
A slight dip
Bollwitt, however, has seen a slight lull in the real estate market. Spring is usually his busiest time, but not this year. “Part of it is due to low inventory. Normally, a buyer can’t wait to see the house, but now they are starting to think twice about it,” he said.
“We usually see people transferring for new jobs when school is closer to being out for the summer. While we are still seeing job transfers, we aren’t seeing as many companies hiring for new positions right now,” he said.
All three agents said most buyers search the market online before venturing out to look in person, especially these days. Now, due to COVID-19, they especially want to narrow their choices before they visit a house.
Sellers remain eager to show their homes to potential buyers, but Bollwitt advises them to keep hand sanitizer close to the front door. “We tell buyers to feel free to wear gloves and masks,” he said.
Gloves and hand sanitizer
One client, a nurse, brought latex gloves for her husband and her to wear while Meister showed them a house. “That let the owners know they were trying to be careful in their home. I thought that was a nice touch,” Meister said.
Coram said “Realtor rules” dictate that potential buyers must remove their shoes before entering a house. “Some sellers would prefer the buyers wear rubber gloves, not touch anything, and wear masks,” he said.
He has a client who has a basket by the front door containing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for potential buyers to use.
Coram said real estate agents throughout the state are aware of the COVID-19 concerns and “are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe and protected.”
Meister added, “We still feel quite safe in working with our clients in small groups, but we will definitely curtail our activities if any of us comes down with any symptoms or if any of our clients develop symptoms.”
Shove fears aside
Don’t let COVID-19 scare you away, Coram said. He believes Kearney appeals to buyers of all ages.
“We are progressive, with a dynamic business center. People move here from out-of-state because they need to be closer to our excellent medical facilities,” he said.
It is desirable for retirees, too. “There is a need for smaller homes and condos for retirees wanting to downsize. Many retirees prefer to move to Kearney because we have wonderful facilities, parks, restaurants, gyms, etc. All these attributes make Kearney a great place in which to retire,” he added.
He advises people to do their financial homework now. “I think the market is going to be crazy when this thing breaks open, and as a prepared buyer, it will be to your benefit,” he said.
Bollwitt agrees. “Even though mortgage interest rates are still very low, this is the slowest April we have seen in quite some time. Now might be a good time to put your house on the market.”