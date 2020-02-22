KEARNEY — Planet Fitness has opened its Kearney facility with a full weight and equipment offering, spa services and tanning, all at different package rates for different budgets.
Planet Fitness celebrated its grand opening with a Jan. 6 ribbon cutting.
According to the Planet Fitness website, “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected. That’s why at Planet Fitness Kearney, we take care to make sure our club is clean and welcoming, our staff is friendly and our certified trainers are ready to help. Whether you’re a first-time gym user or a fitness veteran, you’ll always have a home in our ‘Judgement Free Zone.’”
Guides who offered tours to the ribbon cutting attendees pointed out different types of classes and offerings that Planet Fitness gives to members as a way to extend the Judgement Free Zone.
According to Planet Fitness, “This is a gym that is great for any level of active person, but they thrive on providing an experience that is helpful to new gym goers who want to learn about the equipment and how to get the best workout for your body type.”
Each machine has information printed right by it to show how it is used, how to know if you are effectively using it, and also how to choose the correct level of weight or tension.
Safety is a priority at Planet Fitness so it makes sure trainers always are available to help.
Planet Fitness offers a shower room, which is useful for professionals who want to sneak in a workout on their lunch breaks.
Planet Fitness is in the Hilltop Mall at 4915 Second Ave. For more information or to join, visit its Facebook page or website or call 308-455-1768.