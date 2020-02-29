KEARNEY — Platte Valley Medical Group welcomed more services onto its campus with a Jan. 28 ribbon cutting.
Members and leaders of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce attended the event.
Platte Valley Medical Group is a multi-specialty physician organization located in Kearney with a team of providers who have been proudly serving patients from surrounding communities for more than 60 years.
Because Platte Valley Medical Group has a wide range of medical disciplines and services, patients have access to a group of skilled and experienced specialists. Platte Valley physicians and skilled nurses offer numerous clinical as well as outreach services.
In outreach clinics, more than 23 rural clinics and critical access hospitals bring exceptional services closer to patients and their families.
Orthopedics and pediatrics services have been moved onto the Platte Valley Medical campus, located at 816 22nd Ave., Suite 100 with office hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The number to call for appointments is 308-865-2263.