PLEASANTON — A counter inside Pleasanton’s River Stop Convenience Plaza looked like the setting for a family dinner or church potluck.
Roast beef simmered in a roaster next to slow cookers filled with mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. On a lower shelf, a 9-by-13 glass dish of homemade bread pudding sat next to another slow cooker holding sauce to top the dessert.
The homemade meal wasn’t for a special event. It was the River Stop’s lunch special.
“I randomly do all sorts of things,” co-owner Lisa Nichols said when asked if she has a set lunch special menu for each day — Monday through Friday.
“On Tuesdays, we always have pie day with the lunch special ... baked that morning.”
On Thursdays, her daughter Shelby makes bread pudding.
Except for those dessert certainties, hungry diners don’t know what’s on the menu until they walk in the door. Lisa said the options include prime rib, spaghetti, Polish dogs from butcher shops in Pleasanton and Ravenna, chicken fried steak, enchiladas, fried chicken, pot roast or whatever else she decides to make.
If they don’t want the special, customers can choose from the always available menu of burgers, other sandwiches, “broaster chicken,” and side dishes and snacks that includes curly fries, onion straws, cream corn nuggets, mac and cheese bites, jalapeño bites, buffalo wings, mini tacos, gizzards and fried pickles.
Buying, building a business
Lisa and her husband, Ted, both Pleasanton natives, bought the River Stop from previous owners Kim and Dorothy Phillips in 2005. It was a tire changing and oil business then.
“We remodeled it into the convenience store,” Lisa said.
Kim Phillips continued to work at the River Stop full time for 10 years, she said, and still enjoys helping Shelby, 20, and another Nichols daughter Cadee, 17, come up with what usually are humorous sayings for a message sign east of the store along Highway 10.
The store’s longtime employees and meal servers are Jodi Pierce and Jessica Respi.
Each day around 5:30 a.m. Ted, who also owns a vehicle repair shop in town, comes to the convenience store to handle ordering and to stock shelves.
Their son, Jason, 25, works with Ted at Nichols Repair and sometimes at the convenience store. Their three girls, including oldest daughter Taylor, 22, a teacher in Elm Creek, also have spent many hours during the past 15 years helping in the store.
While Lisa describes the River Stop as “a convenient place to get a lot of food to go,” it’s more than that.
In addition to quick food items, beer and soft drinks, there are grocery staples such as milk, bread, flour, sugar, canned goods and cereal in the convenience store.
Boaters and other outdoor recreation lovers can find things they need, including worms for bait.
Gathering place
“At lot of times in the morning, it’s a gathering spot for coffee drinkers. At noon, it is a lot of people who are in a hurry” and need a meal, Lisa said.
During the busiest times of the year in farm country, especially harvest, a lot of sandwiches and weekday lunch specials “go out the door” to feed workers in the fields.
Even on a slow day, Lisa said at least 30 people usually come to eat at noon. On harvest season days, there may be 30 or more takeout meals ordered each day.
School-age kids come in early for homemade breakfast burritos and pizzas, she said, and there is another rush after school when they want drinks, snacks or sandwiches before heading to sports events and other activities.
“I would say 50 percent of our customers are kids from around the area,” Lisa said.
Guests all day
The Monday through Friday specials have been offered for most of the past 10 years. Lisa usually starts cooking around 7:30 a.m. those days.
The River Stop is open seven days a week — 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
When asked about the most popular lunch special menu items, she said, “The roast beef today or the prime rib. Pie day is really popular at some times of the year. I’m up to baking eight pies (fruit and cream) a day sometimes. Now it’s five. Some people place orders for whole pies.”
The first of three daily coffee groups meets at 6 a.m. Lisa said it is all men and “the ladies show up at 7 a.m.” The third group gathers around 3:30 in the afternoons.
The noon meal crowd is a mix of regulars and those who come from time to time.
“It’s close and fast,” Pete Dixon said about why he eats there. “It’s homemade, so it’s usually pretty good.”
Joe Paitz is a regular unless he’s out of town.
“I liked this roast beef today and on Tuesday, I like the pie.”
He comes to the River Stop for the food and also visiting time with friends. “You get more news here than you do in the Kearney Hub,” Paitz joked.
It’s the visiting with customers Lisa likes best about owning a convenience store and providing weekday meals.
“I also enjoy the fact that when my kids graduate (high school) and go to college, they still have a place to work and to learn how to keep a budget and manage their time,” she said
“And I enjoy my workers.”