KEARNEY — It’s a blustery Wednesday afternoon, and a young woman tugs at the door as she enters Posh Consignment Shoppe in the Vista Pointe Mall in north Kearney.
“Hello, welcome to Posh Consignment Shoppe,” Yessenia Verduzco calls out loudly from behind a counter. Her enthusiastic greeting is the beginning of what owner Pasha Korber says is the “Posh experience.”
Korber wants her customers to be excited that they’re shopping for upscale used clothing and accessories. She fuels her customers’ enthusiasm with an assortment of promotions. Some are designed for price-conscious shoppers. Other promotions reward the purposeful customer — the kind of planet-friendly person who wants to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Some customers, Korber said, come in for the “win-win” appeal of consignment shops. These shoppers stretch their dollars by consigning used clothing and purchasing reduced-price fashions with their consignment earnings.
As at other resale businesses, the longer a consigned garment hangs on the rack, the lower its price goes.
The first stop for the young woman who just entered, Haley Mumm of Omaha, is to see whether the mid-height tan boots she’s been waiting to buy still are for sale. In a couple of more weeks the price will drop below $95, said Mumm, a price-conscious shopper studying communication disorders at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Mumm spent most of her day researching a paper on autism and said, “I need retail therapy.”
Some resale businesses are making it big because millennials want to support businesses that are socially and environmentally responsible, Korber said. “Millennials like resale because it’s good for the economy, it’s thrifty and it puts money into their pockets.”
Resale businesses such as Poshmark.com and The RealReal are getting attention from customers as well as investors because they’re turning profits while helping customers to reduce, reuse and recycle. Even traditional retailers are seeing opportunities in secondhand sales.
Korber said she was a resale customer before she opened her two Posh Consignment Shoppes in 2011 in Alliance. Korber’s opportunity to get into the resale business came when her hometown lost its consignment store.
“Today, we’re the primary clothing provider for Alliance and Box Butte County,” she said.
Korber has expanded into three more towns and now owns six Posh stores. In addition to Alliance, there are Posh stores in Chadron and Sidney in western Nebraska and in Kearney in south-central Nebraska, where she has two locations next to each other in the Vista Pointe Mall, 5012 Third Ave.
The two Vista Pointe locations include a 2,000-square-foot children’s and juniors shop next to a 3,800-square-foot shop for women’s and men’s fashions, and formal wear.
Posh has had a Kearney presence since February 2016. Korber expanded the adult fashion store in January where Hello Beautiful bridal and formal wear had been. The new Posh store’s upscale fashions include designer purses, denim, shoes, accessories and more.
Korber employs eight Posh girls in Kearney.
Operating the Posh stores fits with Korber’s other career. She has a mechanical engineering degree and operates a consulting business. When one business is slow she can focus on the other.
She said she wants shoppers to think of Posh as the place for upscale luxury items. Best-sellers are high-end designer purses and denim.
“We can resell jeans from The Buckle at a resale price. You can get three pairs of designer jeans for the price of one,” she said.
While traditional retailers buy from suppliers, resale businesses buy from customers. Similar to museums that assemble collections that will interest visitors and supporters, resalers try to stock what their customers want.
“We curate and select the things we sell. We look for things others will want,” she said.
At 5,800 square feet total, she said her two Kearney stores are Nebraska’s largest consignment stores.
Mumm, the UNK student from Omaha, said she enjoys shopping at Posh because she loves fashion and she watches her expenses.
“I’m a big secondhand shopper,” she said. “Instead of selling my blood I want to sell my clothes.”
Attracting more shoppers like Mumm is Korber’s goal. “I have a 10-year lease so I’m here to stay. I either have to make it or go under.”