BATON ROUGE, LA — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers raised $144,234.63 this year for Patriot PAWS Service Dogs.
The company launched a nationwide campaign to support Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, a Texas-based nonprofit that trains and provides quality service dogs at no cost to disabled American veterans with mobile disabilities and post-traumatic stress, according to a Raising Cane’s press release.
The money was raised from sales of limited-edition Stars & Stripes Plush Puppy stuffed animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.