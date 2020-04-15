KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall Holdings LLC got the go-ahead from the Kearney City Council Tuesday to add a restaurant and a commercial/office building at the shopping complex in north Kearney.
The office building will be near the south end of the former Herberger’s building that was divided into four businesses in 2019, while the restaurant will be built across the street from the closed Golf USA store. The site for the restaurant is on the south side of 50th Street near Second Avenue and the Golf USA building.
The addition of the office building and restaurant will continue progress that has occurred after the closure of Herberger’s at Hilltop Mall. In 2019 and during the past several months, the south end of the mall received a makeover in which four new businesses — Planet Fitness, Kearney Dance Works, Kohl’s and Dollar Tree — filled the former Herberger’s space.
In addition to those four businesses, Juice Stop filled the former Wells Fargo drive-thru bank near Second Avenue and 48th Street.
The spaces where the two new businesses will be built currently are vacant.
Plans call for a single-story 5,040-square-foot commercial building with 27 parking spaces adjacent to Juice Stop, while the restaurant building would be 4,179 square feet with a drive-thru and parking for 33 vehicles.
In addition to approving the commercial construction at Hilltop Mall, the City Council approved an agreement that will allow for a water main to be built to serve the Graczyk Addition in southwest Kearney. The water main is estimated at $105,420. It will be needed when Graczyk Lawn & Landscape opens its showroom, office and warehouse development at 30th Avenue and 11th Street near Kearney High School and Central Community College - Kearney Center.
The council also approved the purchase of a $265,000 side-loading truck. A $137,400 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy will help cover the truck’s cost.