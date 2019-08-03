LEXINGTON — A ServSafe Food Handler training course will be offered 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Dawson County Extension office on the fairgrounds in Lexington.
It is for kitchen employees, including cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and other employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments.
ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level program is for restaurant owners and food service managers.
Extension educators Andrea Nisley and Nancy Frecks will teach the Lexington course. Preregistrations are due by Aug. 30 by contacting the Extension office at 308-324-5501. At least 15 preregistrations are needed for the course to be offered.