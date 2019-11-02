KEARNEY — Ema Sanchez is the new marketing coordinator at Buffalo County Community Partners. She will work on creative marketing strategies, graphic design and social media.
Sanchez is a 2013 graduate of Kearney High School. She earned a degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in visual communication and design and a bachelor’s degree in studio art. She was named Outstanding Senior by UNK’s Art Department.
She can be reached at staff@bcchp.org or call 308-865-2286.
