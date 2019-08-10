KEARNEY — Heartland Bank has announced the addition of Sarah Taubenheim as the media specialist for all bank branches. In her role, she supports the marketing department through development and implementation of print and digital media communications.
“Sarah is a great addition to our Heartland team. Her rural upbringing will help her immensely in developing content for our key agricultural market. Sarah’s experience and her desire to help will be a valued asset to our 14 branches as they work to achieve their growth goals,” said Jenni Thulin, marketing director.
A graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University in communication studies, Taubenheim brings with her an extensive background in project management, copywriting and online marketing strategies. She originally is from Lexington and resides in Riverdale with her husband, Jeremy.