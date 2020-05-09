KEARNEY — During the COVID-19 pandemic, a few Kearney screen printers are contributing to the community in different ways.
Sayler Screenprinting has organized a fundraiser to assist local businesses.
“Our game plan was to reach out to a bunch of local businesses, and they can have their own T-shirt with a little branding on there,” said Kyle Sayler, the owner of Sayler Screenprinting. “We’ll throw it up online, and then they can just market it to their fan base or plant base and whatever they sell, they get. The cool thing about it was that a lot of people actually ordered these shirts surely not even knowing what the business was, but they liked the saying on it.”
Sayler is creating fun designs for free and selling the soft-style T-shirts for $15 to local businesses. Half of the profits are kept by the business that is advertised on the shirt. Since March 20, approximately 75 small businesses received contributions with the fundraiser. With nearly $12,000 raised thus far, Sayler Screenprinting is hoping to start another round of fundraising soon.
Meanwhile, DMilaco Sports Fashions has become a resource for customers seeking protection from the coronavirus.
“What we’re doing right now is we’re making masks, and as we sell those for $5 each, the additional one, we’re donating to the veterans’ home,” said Dennis Miller, co-owner of DMilaco Sports Fashions. “It’s keeping us busy, and we feel good about doing it. We’ve had several people that have come in to buy those, and then they say, ‘These are the best we’ve found. We’re coming back for more.’”
DMalico’s masks, which are sewn with “three layers of love,” are also being sold to local businesses with logos and names printed on the front.
They are not the only screen printers investing in masks.
Next week, 24 Hour Tees will be receiving a shipment of 120 masks from one of America’s largest T-shirt manufacturer, Bella Canvas.
“It’s not just during the hard times where we do our best to contribute all the time,” said Chais Meyer, co-owner of 24 Hour Tees. “The masks just started being produced nationally for T-shirt printers, so we can all buy them blank and then print on them using our equipment. They converted it from T-shirts — since custom shirt printers aren’t printing that much right now — to masks.”
To help the community, 24 Hour Tees keeps a Little Free Food Pantry donation box outside of their business.
They still are supporting individual fundraisers.
These screen printers’ collective efforts are meant to improve the well-being of the community.
“I guess my initial thought was just, ‘How can I help?’” Sayler said. “I’m in an industry that can really cater to anybody, and I just want to make sure that I was using my means, my craft, to help out the community.”