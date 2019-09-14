KEARNEY — Judy Schroeder, the coordinator of endoscopy at CHI Health Good Samaritan, has received Good Samaritan 2019 Caring Kind Award.
Good Samaritan selects one employee each year to represent the hospital at the Nebraska Hospital Association’s annual convention.
According to her nomination, Schroeder exemplifies the “care” that goes into health care: “Judy has devoted her 44-year career to ensuring endoscopy patients receive the absolute best care, care that would normally be reserved for a metropolitan area. Safety is her personal priority,” Mike Schnieders, Good Sam president, said.
“She is an expert on the risks associated with endoscopy care and educates her local peers as well as those across the state on how to mitigate these risks in order to safely care for patients. Her skill is only matched by her compassion,” he added.
“Judy is always ready with a warm hand a hot meal. A mainstay at Good Samaritan, Judy’s presence provides a steady sense of calm and comfort for patients, staff and physicians alike,” he said.
