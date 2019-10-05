KEARNEY — SCORR Marketing president Krystle Buntmeyer is the recipient of the University of Nebraska at Kearney 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Award.
According to a SCORR Marketing press release, Buntmeyer has served more than 300 global pharmaceutical companies, drug development service providers and healthcare organizations. She is responsible for SCORR’s day-to-day operations and growth — building the company’s global footprint — and holds a strategic executive role on client accounts.
Buntmeyer, a 2006 graduate of UNK, earned her degree in advertising and marketing. She began her career as an intern at SCORR in 2005 and in 2018 accepted the role of president.
