KEARNEY — Amy Bettles of Barney Financial Services in Kearney has been named to a three-year term on the Sales Assistant Advisory Board of Securities America Inc.
Bettles has worked for Ron Eckloff of Barney Financial Services 13 years. Barney Financial Services provides comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.
The mission of the Securities America Sales Assistant Advisory Board is to contribute perspective to company strategy and direction, provide views on industry issues and trends, and generate feedback on company issues, policies, procedures, services and quality.